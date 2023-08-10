Display has long been his labour of love

After decades of tending to the heritage display at the Elmira library, Roger Miller is ready to hand off the project

Roger Miller inherited his love for history from his maternal grandmother.

“I was always interested in history. I loved historical fiction when I was reading as a younger person. And I think, in my case, personally, it was my grandmother, my mother’s mother. Because she talked about family,” he said.

This love stayed with Miller his whole life. He’s a long-time active member of the Woolwich historical group and part of his role with that group, which he took on with gusto, was to oversee the Woolwich heritage display case in the Elmira branch of the Region of Waterloo Library.

That’s a labour of love he’s undertaken since he helped install it in its original main-floor location in the 1990s. It was moved to the second floor stairway landing when the elevator was installed.

Some of the information available in the current heritage display at the library, where staff will now be taking on the task. [Leah Gerber]

“The display case was an idea that came up when we found we liked to use the library’s display case,” he said. “But we were in competition with other community groups and the library for its use.” The group approached the library staff with the idea to install their own cabinet. Staff ran the idea past the township, which owns the building.

“The landlord said, ‘Sure. Just make sure you patch the holes in the wall when you take it down,’” said Miller. “It was that kind of agreement.” The rest is history.

Miller loves Elmira. He moved around a lot in the first 30 years of his life, and when he moved to the town with his family, Elmira offered stability. He faithfully and extensively researched his new hometown and posted his findings in the history case.

He drew from all kinds of materials to make the displays including newspaper clippings, yearbooks, kids’ art, postcards or the census, to name just a few.

“Speaking as a librarian who has been on the front desk [at the Elmira library] since 2009, we at the front desk got lots of community responses as the display changed. Some of the favorite themes were anything that involved pictures of people with names. And sometimes without names,” said Sheryl Tilley, the manager of library services.

Often, she recalls, Miller would put up photos with people, and while he would know some of the subjects’ names, he wouldn’t know all of them. He would put the photo up, and ask the community to help fill in the blanks.

“And we would get responses, because people would come, they’d look at the pictures, whether they were pictures from yearbooks or from the newspaper or Sunday school picnics, or whatever. And they would be able to say, ‘Oh, that’s my great aunt, or that’s my uncle, or I recognize that person.’ And people get so excited to see a picture of a family member, [from] maybe 30, 40, 50 years ago,” she said.

“People were discovering in Roger’s displays, bits of their own personal family history. And I think that was the most important community touch point.”

Another favourite theme was landscapes, said Tilley. If Miller put up a postcard with a streetscape, people liked to compare it with the present.

“People would look at the postcard and they’d go out to the window or the door and they’d look down the street, and they’d be back to the postcard. And they’d think, ‘Okay, I can kind of see that building, or maybe where it used to be.’ And that was a fun game that the public would play.”

Tilley says local history is important because it can bring back memories, and connect people to their past. For newcomers to town, it’s a way to feel tied to the local community and understand how it came to be the way it is.

“It gives you that sense of belonging,” she said.

Miller changed the display about every two to three months. Each one would take about a month of planning, and a couple of hours to set up. “Occasionally, I would stoop to recycling ideas,” he said.

When he did reuse an idea, there would always be one person who noticed and commented on how they remembered the first time he put that one up, which he didn’t mind because it meant people were paying attention and learning.

He says the displays were a way for him to feel rooted and connected to his home, adding he’s grateful to the community in Elmira that grounded him and provided a stable place for his children to grow up and put down roots.

Miller spoke about how his daughter is about to celebrate her 50th birthday with old friends she grew up with in Elmira. Keeping in touch with childhood friends from a hometown is something he wasn’t able to have.

“I’m very pleased that my children were able to experience some of that,” he said. “That basically came from growing up here in Elmira, because one of the things a lot of people don’t appreciate is that Elmira and Woolwich can be very formative in your development. It’s a community that has grown in a very special way.”

Miller says he feels now is the time to pass on the torch of looking after the historical display. He plans to spend time travelling with his wife. Staff at the library will be taking on the work.

