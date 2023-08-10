Ottawa’s failure to balance budget puts economy at risk

In the 2015 election campaign that brought him to power, Justin Trudeau said his government would balance the budget by 2019. Not even close. Last year, the target was moved to 2027. That appears to be a pipe dream.

In the latest report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, 2035 could see a balanced budget ... if growth bounces back from current levels, interest rates don’t rise and no major new spending occurs. That seems like a tall order.

In the meantime, Canadians already coping with inflation and high interest rates can expect higher taxes that provide little if any value, with debt servicing expenses rising to cover the interest payments on more than $1.3 trillion in debt (more than $44,000 for each taxpayer).

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation estimates the carrying costs on the debt will see residents fork out $487 billion on interest charges by 2035.

At a time of rising interest rates, all the debt taken on by the federal and provincial governments – much of it in good times when balanced budgets should have been the norm – will lead to much larger carrying costs.

Governments are already hiking taxes to cover deficit spending.

While facets of the economy have been bouncing back – the employment situation is particularly good – a long-expected recession could jeopardize any gains.

Beyond the slow resumption of the post-pandemic economy, we’re having to deal with inflationary pressures that were not entirely expected, from supply chain issues to Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine.

The financial supports announced by government during the pandemic did little to stop the bleeding, though the cost of propping up everyone’s incomes under the current system would be immense. (That’s a good segue into the appalling habit of deficit spending during economic good times, and the failure to put away great stores of savings for the inevitable downturns – again, short-term thinking by politicians concerned only about the next election, and adopting policies that benefit fewer than one per cent of the population over the good of the entire citizenry.)

We’re already living in a time of flux. Increasingly, good-paying jobs have disappeared, replaced by crappy service jobs. Well, in part. Fact is, across Canada and the U.S., there are fewer real jobs even as the population increases. Where the labour hasn’t been sent offshore, high immigration levels – legal or otherwise – have been used to drive down wages and to provide fodder for our consumer society. The one financed by personal debt that has, again, reached record levels – Canadians now owe a collective $2 trillion.

Ottawa should be setting an example by cutting its own costs to begin with, then moving to most entitlement spending, which needs to move to a self-sustaining model in the vein of CPP – pay today for tomorrow’s benefits rather than spend today using money taken from future generations.

We’re seeing the instability of the status quo at this very moment. Among the questions to come, the most important is what can we do to change the underlying nature of the economy to avoid repeating today’s experiences. Simply throwing money at issues, particularly the made-in-Ottawa housing crisis, will do no good. A long-term plan for sustainability is what’s needed, and precisely what we’ll never get from election-cycle politicians, self-serving bureaucrats ... and the voters who refuse to acknowledge that long-term planning means investing now for a better future.

Until we start demanding long-term thinking, we’ll get none. That reality is why even talk of balancing the budget in 2035 is just so much daydreaming, with Ottawa on the road to perpetual deficits that will always be eliminated “some day.”

