EDCL asks Woolwich to pave part of Reid Woods Drive

Citing damage to vehicles accessing its Reid Woods Drive group home, Elmira District Community Living wants the township to pave a portion of the roadway.

Last year alone, the organization spent $10,000 in repairs to the wheelchair van used at the facility, EDCL representatives told Woolwich councillors meeting June 20.

Those repair costs come out of the charitable donations the organization receives, said board chair Bev Evans.

“We also have individuals who have damage to their wheelchairs just from riding in the van on that road,” she said, noting there are regular complaints from employees working at the facility there.

“It makes that residence less desirable as a place to work.”

Paving the 1.1-kilometre stretch of gravel road north of Elmira from Arthur Street to the residence, which is home to 12 people with special needs, would cost an estimated $385,000.

Jared Puppe, the township’s director of infrastructure services, says staff have met with EDCL representatives, explaining that Reid Woods Drive sees fewer than 100 vehicles per day.

Given the horse-drawn buggy traffic, the road is not a good candidate for conversion to tar-and-chip. Paving the entire 3.8 kilometres between Arthur Street and Northfield Drive would be $1.3 million, he said.

“That’s a very significant cost for a very low-volume roadway.”

EDCL executive director Cheryl Peterson had a different take, however.

“Reid Woods road does need to be paved. The condition of the road has been a concern of ours for many years,” she said.

“The wear-and-tear and costs to repair our very expensive accessible vehicle are ongoing and recurrent. None of the other seven vehicles in our fleet require the same extensive repairs.”

The agency’s woes found a sympathetic ear at the council table. There were calls to look at more frequent grading, for instance.

“Surely there is something else we could be doing to maintain that road and ensure the safety and driveability of it,” said Coun. Nathan Cadeau, noting the bills EDCL faces are “unacceptable” for a charitable organization.

“If it makes sense to grade more often, we should do it through the summer,” suggested Mayor Sandy Shantz, with Puppe expected to bring back some proposals and costs when council meets again on Tuesday.

Pavement appears to be a major hurdle. There’s no chance of that this year, and the 2024 paving forecast is already at $2.7 million, with much of that still unfunded. Puppe noted that more debentures will be part of the funding proposal in next year’s budget.

While the Woolwich has a program in place to convert gravel roads into paved surfaces, Reid Woods Drive doesn’t appear even on the horizon.

“At the volume of vehicles on that road, it would never be converted at this stage. We would have many more other priorities on gravel roads that we’d be looking to attend to,” Puppe told councillors.

