The cast and crew of the EDSS play during a recent rehearsal. Back row: Torsten Weigele, Nick May, Ava Readings, Ella Jones, Greta Ofner, Brandon Hall, Kaden Martin, Aidan Van Loon, Caelan Haley, Nora Beatty and Olivia Padiath. Middle row: Val Aguiar, Natasha Weigele, Avaleigh Hansen, Rylee Jantzi, Paisley Quickfall, Savannah Jankowski, Jaime Forsyth and Lil Hopper. Lying in front is drama teacher Eric Fiedler. [Julian Gavaghan]