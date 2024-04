Sharing the proceeds from a St. Patrick’s Day dance were firefighters Bryan Cook and Geoff Kelly; John Uptegrove of Muscular Dystrophy Canada; Lions Foundation of Canada District A15 chair Cheryl Bauman (holding three-month-old labrador trainee puppy Abba and with 10-month- Fame on a leash); Elmira Lions Club member Art Woods; and Floradale Friends of Dog Guides Lions Branch Club members Deb Cserhalm and Sandra James, with guide poodle Tammy. [Julian Gavaghan]