Elmira’s Delaney Keen named to Team Ontario box lacrosse squad

Elmira native Delaney Keen has been recruited to Team Ontario’s 2023 U22 junior women’s box lacrosse team.

She’ll be representing Team Ontario at the National Championships August 14 to 20 in Regina, where she will be competing with her teammates for the Carol Patterson Trophy.

Keen began playing the sport when she was just 7.

Delaney Keen [Submitted]

“My cousin played in Arthur, and I really wanted to play,” she said. “He gave me a stick, taught me a few stick skills and we ended up playing on the same team that year. My parents thought I was crazy for wanting to play such an aggressive sport, but I loved it.”

It’s taken hard work and dedication to get to this point.

To be selected for Team Ontario, Keen made it through three rounds of tryouts, two of them three hours long and the last one four and a half.

Keen says it was actually shifting out of box lacrosse and into field lacrosse that helped her become a better box lacrosse player.

“After I played box lacrosse for a few years, I decided I wanted to try field lacrosse,” she said. “Learning field lacrosse taught me a lot that I was able to use and carry over into my box lacrosse game. My stick skills became so much better and the few years off during Covid I was really able to focus on a lot of different elements of my game and improve where needed.”

Box lacrosse and field lacrosse are distinct sports. Field lacrosse is played on a large outdoor field about the size of a football field. Box lacrosse is typically played indoors in an arena the size of a hockey rink. Box lacrosse is also known as a having more contact.

“The worst part about being a lacrosse athlete is probably the bruises that I acquire,” said Keen. “Although I love the sport and the aggression, I am almost always bruised and battered after games and tournaments. That being said, you get used to it after a while and now I can barely tell when I have bruises up and down my arms.”

But the aggressive nature of the game hasn’t stopped her pursuit of it. “I’ve put in a lot of hours to become a better player, and the more time I put in, the better I will be,” she said.

Keen also plays for Arthur Minor Lacrosse on the U22 women’s team, as well as field lacrosse at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she is working on a kinesiology degree. A fellow player with the Arthur organization of the Ontario Lacrosse Association, Grace Adriaanese was also selected for Team Ontario.

“We are pleased to name both Delaney and Grace to the U22 Junior women’s roster and to have them represent the Arthur Lacrosse Association on the team,” said Wendy Cuthbert, the director of administration for Team Ontario Lacrosse.

Keen said she feels that since lacrosse is Canada’s national sport, she has a responsibility to act as an ambassador for the sport.

“The best part about being a lacrosse athlete is being able to spread awareness about the sport,” she said. “It is shocking to see how many people have no idea what lacrosse even is. It’s Canada’s national sport, so it’s my duty as a lacrosse player to share my knowledge with those who do not know about it.”

For other aspiring lacrosse players, Keen has some advice. “Stay committed,” she said. “It’s easy to get discouraged and scared in a sport that is so mentally and physically tough, but if you stay dedicated to the sport and work hard, it will all get better.”

