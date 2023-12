Residents opposed to a sewage-disposal plan for a farm on Spitzig Road gathered near the site. Back: Dawn Peace, Maynard Lanting, Richelle Lanting, Dimitri Kavchak, Christine Farenhorst, Veronica Baccus, Carolyn Israel, John Louis Mesina, Amy Mesina, John Mesina, Howard Israel. Front: Hansen Devoer, Bennett Lanting, Julianne Lanting, Theresa Lanting, Rayna Lanting, Andreas Tsogkas, Bryce Wynter. The company behind the plan withdrew its application in the face of opposition. [Leah Gerber]