First day of school

Wednesday was back-to-school day for students.
Ellie Han with Luca Ihn and Kei Ihn. Madi Podger, Kylie Horst and Aubrey Podger are heading into grades 4 and 1. Autumn, Finn, Paisley, Melanie and Jason Horst dropping off Autumn and Finn to start JK and SK respectively. [Leah Gerber]
[Leah Gerber]
A pack of parents and padawans heading to school: Harvey Radcliffe, Jessica Radcliffe, Henry Goodyear, Charles Goodyear, Stephanie Goodyear, Hilary Friesen, Bennett Schultz, Chris Schultz . Mary Downhaniuk, Audrey Palacios, Desmond Palacios and Oswald Palacios. Blaire, Brody, Sarah and Justin Durrer. [Leah Gerber]
[Bill Atwood]
Elmira, Ontario, Canada
A staff member working at The Observer.