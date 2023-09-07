One group of student entrepreneurs at the University of Waterloo are making biodegradable plastic out of dairy waste.

Nicole LeBlanc handles a plate of bacteria next to a Bunsen burner, the flame from which keeps the air flowing in a sphere so that the technician is able to work in a sterile environment. [Leah Gerber]

Nicole LeBlanc, a PhD candidate in biology, is the co-founder of Metacycler Bioinnovations. She and her colleagues are working on creating a completely biodegradable plastic out of food waste.

They’ve done this by altering a bacteria found in nature to digest dairy byproducts. From this process, the bacteria creates a biodegradable PHA, or polyhydroxyalkanoates. PHA is a type of biodegradable plastic naturally found in nature, created from the bacterial fermentation of sugars or fats.

PHA was first discovered in 1888 by Martinus W. Beijerinck. Maurice Lemoigne identified PHB polyhydroxybutyrate, another bioplastic, in the 1920s. The first patent for PHB as a substitute for conventional plastics was filed in 1962. The first attempt to produce PHA’s at an industrial scale was in 1981.

The concept of genetically modifying bacteria to create PHAs with specific characteristics started to be explored more fully in the 2010s and 2020s. LeBlanc and her team are among those experimenting and creating in this field.

They decided to work with dairy byproducts because it is so consistent, said LeBlanc.

“There’s 30 million tons of food waste going into landfills and into compost every single year. It’s a massive issue globally, as well. So we were trying to figure out how we can repurpose this waste into something useful, and an area that’s really untapped and a lot of people are focusing on composted waste, which is a very diverse mixture. We were looking for more of a solid waste stream that is more consistent. That’s when we came across dairy waste,” she said.

“After talking to a lot of companies, we have a few suppliers now, they’re very excited to repurpose their waste into something that can significantly impact the environment.”

LeBlanc described the process of how she gets bioplastic from naturally occurring bacteria.

“We have the ability to convert any kind of organic waste like food compost, like in your bin at home, to industrial processing food waste, but we’re just focusing on dairy waste at the moment.

“For dairy waste, we would get this waste from our suppliers. And then we feed that directly to our bacteria, which grows in the large container called a bioreactor. It grows for about 48 hours and then we extract the PHA from the bacteria and purify it. It comes out as a white powder, which could be used as an additive in plastic products or we can make it into plastic pellets, which then we would sell to manufacturers.

“The bacteria that we’re working with just comes from the environment. So we’re kind of just amplifying what happens naturally in the environment on a very specific and large scale.”

LeBlanc says a question she gets asked all the time is if she will bring plastic straws back. And she says, yes, she’s working on it, and straws are just one small plastic item she’s working on.

“That’s actually one of the simpler applications of what we’re doing. We’re making material that can be both hard and brittle, but has flexible properties so it can be used in things like flexible film packaging for food to clothing, and it’s biocompatible with the body so even if it’s inside of your body, it can also be used for medical devices. We’re not focusing specifically on straws, we’re looking more at the packaging industry as a whole, just because there’s so much plastic waste from packaging.”

She says another important characteristic of the bioplastic she and her team create is that in the presence of naturally occurring bacteria, like in a compost heap, the ocean, or even if it was tossed in a landfill, it will be completely broken down by that bacteria within six weeks.

So far, the bioplastics on the market are either not truly compostable and still made from oil-based products, or if they are biobased, they have issues with flexibility and durability. LeBlanc says the plastic Metacycler Bioinnovations creates is different.

LeBlanc was first working in protein engineering in the private industry before she started her doctorate.

“I was looking at proteins and engineering them to help diseases like cancer and whatnot. Well, that’s extremely important, I was engineering a small protein that maybe in 70, 80 years might have an impact on the industry, but I really wanted to do something that would have a larger impact. Not only just in human health, but in the environment and something that affects the whole world,” she said.

LeBlanc says she is most proud of the potential of the material to help replace conventional plastic, and all that entails.

“We rely so much on plastic materials and they’re never going to go away. We’re always going to need something that can store our food, extend its shelf life. From packaging to PPE, we saw that throughout the pandemic, immensely with all of the requirements for personal safety and the masks and the gloves and the gowns. It’s all made out of plastics. And so it’s not something that can just go away. But it is something that is killing the planet. And we need to find the material that can still give those properties that we need unlike paper, like the paper straws and paper bags, for example, while still having the characteristics of the plastics. And so making the material that can break down and go back into the earth at its end of life [is critical],” she said.

