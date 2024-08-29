Heidelberg Family Fun Fair a go on Sept. 7

Following Labour Day, the Heidelberg Family Fun Fair will be another festive weekend opportunity.

On September 7, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., families can enjoy the various activities on tap.

Previously a fixture in the community, the fun fair was on hold for a few years before starting up again in 2018. There was a setback during the pandemic, but the fair then resumed, said Cassandra Horn, who is a member of the Heidelberg Community Association.

Every year, the association runs several events, but Horn said this fun fair is one of its biggest events.

“The bouncy castles, train rides and face painters are always a hit,” she said.

But what is new this year is a magic show, “so we are excited to enjoy the performance,” Horn said.

“Traditionally, we have ended our fair with a candy drop. We decided to try something new this year, so we will see how the magic show is received.”

The magic show begins at 5 p.m. Those planning to attend should to bring a blanket or a chair to enjoy the performance, she noted.

Additionally, “the St. Jacobs fire station kindly comes and brings a fire truck and some of their friendly fire crew,” Horn said.

They are expecting around 150 to 200 people at this year’s fair.

“We had many locals from Heidelberg, surrounding towns like St. Clements and St. Jacobs, as well as people from as far as Kitchener,” she said.

The fair is free to enter.

“There is no charge for enjoying the bouncy castles or face painting,” said Horn, “We are suggesting a donation of $10-20 per family.

The donation goes towards helping cover the costs of running the fair from renting the various activities and to providing free freezies and popcorn.

The only cost to the event is the food trucks, such as Krankie Frankies Grub Hub and Beaver Tails.

“Our association is small and runs entirely on the generous donations of community members and attendees of our events. All the donations go towards future community events.”

She added: “We have some amazing local volunteers of all ages that help run our events, some of our volunteers being high school students earning their community service hours.”

Other events to look out for by the Heidelberg Community Association include an Easter Egg Hunt with the Lions Club, a community garage sale in May and photos with Santa in December.

“As an association, we try to create opportunities for our village to connect and socialize together, Horn said. “Heidelberg is a friendly village, and it’s wonderful to have a few occasions where we can all be together and enjoy our great community centre building and park playground.

“The best part is bringing our community together and welcoming others to see what Heidelberg is all about,” she added.

; ; ;