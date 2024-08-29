Elmira Canadian Tire hosts Jumpstart event Sept. 7

Put on your cowboy hats and boots because the Canadian Tire Jumpstart fundraiser, ‘Country Kickoff for Kids,’ is set for next weekend.

The event will be held at Canadian Tire Elmira on September 7 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Jumpstart Charities is a national charity dedicated to helping kids in financial need participate in sports and physical activities.

The fundraisers started in 2005.

“Each year, our goal was to go higher than the year prior,” said Jessica Lamoureux, the co-owner of Canadian Tire Elmira.

“Each year, we chose a different theme to keep it exciting for the community,” said Lamoureux. “Last year was a circus theme with food, games and decor being circus related.”

She added: “This year, we chose country. We wanted to go bigger this year, and the idea of hosting local community bands for the day came to us.”

Their goal is to raise $2,500, an increase from last year’s $1,800.

“As of 2024, the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities has helped over 2.5 million kids across Canada participate in sports and physical activities,” Lamoureux noted.

Lamoureux said it’s important for children to have access to sports because they play a vital role in their well-being.

“We believe that engaging in extracurricular sports facilitates an active lifestyle, which contributes to the development of strong muscles and bones and enhances overall health,” she said.

“Sports also bring together children from various backgrounds, which fosters inclusivity and teaching respect for diversity,” she said. “Overall, we believe that access to sports offers an abundance of opportunities for children to further grow and develop.”

The Jumpstart event is free to enter, but people must purchase tickets for the dunk tank. Country-themed attire, such as hats and handkerchiefs, will also be available for purchase.

There will also be a silent auction.

Each Canadian Tire store holds Jumpstart days throughout the year, but each store has a different way to host their events.

“Our favourite aspect of this fundraiser is witnessing the community unite in support of a meaningful cause. Recreational groups, local businesses, and community members each play a crucial role in raising funds for the children in our area,” Lamoureux said.

“At the end of the day, it is deeply fulfilling to see the collective achievements of so many individuals.”

The local Elmira store has invited local recreational groups to set up booths where they will have demonstrations and activities.

The event will feature a saloon hosted by a local brewer, Rural Roots, and distillery, Murphy’s Law. Music will be performed by Moonshine and DDD, alongside a DJ, Thunderstorm Productions.

Moonshine is scheduled to play from 12:30-2 p.m., and the band DDD performs between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Other country games and competitions the event will have is cornhole, pan for gold, ring toss and potato sack races.

All the funds at the Jumpstart fundraiser will go to support local sports, particularly to helping families seeking financial assistance based on household income or other economic factors.

The family can then apply online by filling out the application through the Jumpstart website. Applicants may need to provide supporting documents such as income, cost breakdown of the activity, said Lamoureux.

“Jumpstart staff review the application and ensure it meets eligibility requirements, verifying financial need and confirming that the requested funding is within the program guidelines. If the application is approved, Jumpstart will provide the necessary funds for the specified activity.”

You can find the Canadian Tire Jumpstart website at www.jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

