The Maryhill Historical Society held their monthly meeting on Monday August 28th at 6:30 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY - assistance was given to families researching Beitz, Benninger, Lipnicki, Wilhelm and Zinger

BIRTHDAY CLUB – Eleven birthday cards were send in July and five more will be going out for August. We have eighty-two members on the birthday list. A thank you card was received from Sister Sheila Seifried in Waterdown for remembering her birthday.

CHURCH – the coffee Sundays in the rectory after 11 a.m. Mass are well attended with people socializing. Tuesday and Thursday morning Liturgies will begin on Tuesday September 5th with the Tuesday morning socials in the rectory after the morning liturgies at 9 a.m. There were 2 deaths in the parish during the month.

COMMUNITY - the trucks are back at the new fire hall.

MEMBERSHIP – We have two new life time members and we have one member who has passed away.

NEWSLETTER - 192 newsletters were emailed and 90 hard copy newsletters mailed out.

RESOURCE CENTRE - Open House’s on Sundays are well attended with the hours from 12 noon until 3 p.m. Other times open by appointment.

SCHOOL – Continue to Look after the school front flowerbed

NEW BUSINESS – Final preparations were made for Heritage Day - Sunday, September 17, 2023 Mass at 11 a.m. followed by a visit to the Mary Grotto on the Rectory Lawn and then a car cavalcade to the area shrines. Lunch at 1:30 at the Community Centre (hosted by the CWL) ,Presentations, 50-50 Draw & Silent Auction. Tickets required for lunch $15. Email: maryhillroots@gmail.com or Diane (519) 648-2432, Tom (519) 824-4074 / (519) 837-6967 or Linda (519) 242-9595. Tickets will be sold in church beginning this coming weekend.

