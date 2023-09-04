Police are investigating reports of multiple stabbings in the area of Uptown Waterloo

Monday September 4, 2023

Case # 1859

OFFENCE: Assault with a weapon

DATE: August 12, 2023

LOCATION: Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after responding to reports of multiple stabbings in the area of Uptown Waterloo on August 12, 2023.

At approximately 12:10 am, police responded to the area of King Street North and Princess Street East for reports of a male being stabbed.

Approximately ten minutes later, police responded to several other reports that another male had been stabbed in the area of King Street North and Dupont Street East.

Both victims, a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, were transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the initial investigation, police determined that an argument occurred outside of a licenced establishment in the area of King Street North and Princess Street East between two groups of individuals.

The argument escalated, and one of the victims was stabbed.

The other victim fled the area to another establishment, where they realized they had also been stabbed.

The suspects are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the General Investigations Unit.

