Hitting the surf, and returning with a haul of medals

“This is a great problem to have,” says Izzy Speiran as she and her mom Cheryl struggle to organize the haul of medals she won this summer in the Surf Lifesaving competition.

The sport sees athletes compete across a range of disciplines, including swimming, running, boarding, skiing and other fitness competitions for lifeguards. Speiran, a member of the Saugeen Shores Lifesaving Club (SSLC), started in the sport after her family was invited to watch the provincial competition in Southampton several years ago.

“I immediately wanted to do it. It was actually cross training for tennis and my swimming for a while. It was just to stay in shape over the summer, add some muscle mass, get a tan on the beach,” Speiran said.

After some of her SSLC teammates were named to the national team last year, Speiran set herself the goal of making that team.

“When I was little, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that.’ But when my teammates got to do it last year, I was like ‘This is something I can do,” she said.

The sport requires a great deal of dedication, said Cheryl.

“They train at 7 in the morning till 8:30. So to get a group of teenagers to train on the open water of Lake Huron at 7 in the morning is a feat of its own,” she said.

While Izzy competes in multiple events, her strongest are skiing (600 metres followed by a run) and ocean triathlon, which is different from traditional, swim, bike and run, she explained.

[The triathlon] is a ski, a board and a swim, and there’s a run in between each leg. So it can be put into any order, every single competition, they pull the order out of a hat. You have to be prepared to transition between any order of the three….It’s definitely the hardest event in life saving sport, in my opinion, but I really thrive in it,” she said.

In August, SSLC hosted the Ontario championship where Spieran competed in eight of 10 events, finishing first in five and second in three. She finished second in the overall standings.

“For the most part, I got all golds, which was pretty exciting. It was a good run,” she said.

A week later she competed at the national level at Martinique Beach in Halifax, where weather made for poor conditions and impacted events. Spieran was the only woman to finish the ski course before the rest of the event was cancelled.

“She was the only girl that went out to ski and did the entire course, so that was kind of a proud moment for me. I didn’t see her half the time because she’d go up over a wave and then she’d be gone. Then she’d come up over away, and she’d be gone,” Cheryl said.

At the nationals, Spieran had two second-place finishes (surf ski and beach relay), two third places (single board and two person board) and a fourth place in ocean rescue. Following that event she was invited to join Canada’s national development team and she is hoping to make it to the world championships in Australia next year.

“My goal is to make it to the national team for worlds. We’ve had a couple of people go from SSLC and that’d be pretty awesome,” she said.

In the meantime she is returning to her final year at EDSS, where she will be once again competing in tennis after finishing fourth in Ontario last year. She is not ready to take a break anytime soon.

“My time in the car between Nova Scotia and Elmira was my break. It’s enough for me.”

