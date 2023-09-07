Add spiced pork lettuce wraps to your weekly dinner rotation

When the school year starts, a quick and easy recipe that’s a hit with the whole family will make your weeknight that much more enjoyable.
To avoid sogginess and ensure crisp wraps, we serve them deconstructed on a platter so each person can build their own wrap when and how they like. Plus, this meal is easily customizable; so you can use another meat instead of pork and also change the spice level to suit your tastes.
Spiced Pork Lettuce Wraps
Serves 4
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and pepper
1 pound ground pork
1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 head Bibb lettuce (8 ounces), leaves separated
1 avocado, halved, pitted, and sliced thin
1 mango, peeled, pitted, and chopped fine
- Whisk sour cream, mint, water, and 1/4 teaspoon cumin together in a bowl; season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
- Cook pork in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink, about 4 minutes, breaking up meat with a spoon. Stir in Sriracha, garlic, remaining 3/4 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to 1 side of a large serving platter. Arrange lettuce, avocado, and mango on the empty side of the platter. Serve, passing sour cream mixture separately.