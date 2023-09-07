Add spiced pork lettuce wraps to your weekly dinner rotation

When the school year starts, a quick and easy recipe that’s a hit with the whole family will make your weeknight that much more enjoyable.

To avoid sogginess and ensure crisp wraps, we serve them deconstructed on a platter so each person can build their own wrap when and how they like. Plus, this meal is easily customizable; so you can use another meat instead of pork and also change the spice level to suit your tastes.

Spiced Pork Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper

1 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 head Bibb lettuce (8 ounces), leaves separated

1 avocado, halved, pitted, and sliced thin

1 mango, peeled, pitted, and chopped fine

Whisk sour cream, mint, water, and 1/4 teaspoon cumin together in a bowl; season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Cook pork in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink, about 4 minutes, breaking up meat with a spoon. Stir in Sriracha, garlic, remaining 3/4 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to 1 side of a large serving platter. Arrange lettuce, avocado, and mango on the empty side of the platter. Serve, passing sour cream mixture separately.

