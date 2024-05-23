Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
Breading is an age-old favourite

Breading is an age-old favourite

Chef Bruce Duff

Last updated on May 23, 24

Posted on May 23, 24

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA