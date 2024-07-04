Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
This impressive dessert is perfect for any celebration
This crepe cake features striking layers and a rich-yet-light texture.

This impressive dessert is perfect for any celebration

Observer Staff

Last updated on Jul 04, 24

Posted on Jul 04, 24

3 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA