Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
An inspired chicken breast dinner will see you through the dog days — and beyond
This recipe combines the tender, marinated chicken breasts with a zesty white sauce that’s a perfect complement to the smoky char of the grill.

An inspired chicken breast dinner will see you through the dog days — and beyond

Observer Staff

Last updated on Jul 18, 24

Posted on Jul 18, 24

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA