This recipe combines the tender, marinated chicken breasts with a zesty white sauce that’s a perfect complement to the smoky char of the grill.
An inspired chicken breast dinner will see you through the dog days — and beyond
Observer Staff
Last updated on Jul 18, 24
Posted on Jul 18, 24
2 min read
America's Test Kitchen
An inspired chicken breast dinner will see you through the dog days — and beyond
