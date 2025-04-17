Hot Off the Press
Thousands greet Poilievre at Conservative rally in Breslau
Conestogo PS students do their part for the Humane Society
Elmira school flashes back to 1999 via recently rediscovered time capsule
Kitchener-Conestoga candidates square off at New Hamburg event
Extra scrutiny of school vaccine records amid measles outbreak
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Every bite benefits from the flavours of the glaze.
This Easter ham is moist and juicy
Observer Staff
Last updated on Apr 17, 25
Posted on Apr 17, 25
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/this-easter-ham-is-moist-and-juicy/
Post In:
America's Test Kitchen
Food
America's Test Kitchen
This Easter ham is moist and juicy
This everyday cake boasts big flavour that will keep you coming back to snack
Restaurant-worthy rib-eye steaks at home? Yes, it’s possible
Kids and adults alike adore this modern twist on a classic treat
Korean flavours enliven this simple weeknight dish of spicy chicken and slaw
On The Menu
Labour Day grilling should include this quick, easy pork dish
Breading is an age-old favourite
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Noodle soup goes veggie … and Persian
A flatbread ideal for some beer
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA