Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
This Easter ham is moist and juicy
Every bite benefits from the flavours of the glaze.

This Easter ham is moist and juicy

Observer Staff

Last updated on Apr 17, 25

Posted on Apr 17, 25

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA