Hot Off the Press
The View From Here: March 28, 2024
As Fraud Prevention Month winds down, police say it’s important to be aware of technology techniques used by fraudsters
Bridge collapse reminds us of essential role of waterways’
It takes a village ... Maryhill, in this case
The hard work behind nautical names
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Wheat imposter makes for fine fritters
Chef Bruce Duff
Last updated on Mar 28, 24
Posted on Mar 28, 24
1 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/wheat-imposter-makes-for-fine-fritters/
Post In:
On The Menu
Food
America's Test Kitchen
Skillet-roasted chickpeas add crunch to this chopped salad
Breakfast? Dessert? Sweet Easter dinner roll? This balanced bun checks all the boxes
Craving a sweet treat? Use your cast-iron skillet to make a luscious dessert
This easy, one-skillet supper will make you see cod in a new light
Taste of Irish pub fare with bangers and mash on Paddy’s Day
On The Menu
Wheat imposter makes for fine fritters
Going for spring, whatever the weather
Maple syrup a great addition to soup
A traditional dish for the Lunar New Year
Nothing to beef about with this stew
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA