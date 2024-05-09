Hot Off the Press
Horst, Minerva (Martin)
Work now underway on township site that will house a childcare centre
Tastes from around the world converge on Elmira
Conestogo-Winterbourne Optimists preparing for Family Fun Day June 1
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Increase in fatalities stresses importance of road safety
Editorial
Last updated on May 09, 24
Posted on May 09, 24
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/increase-in-fatalities-stresses-importance-of-road-safety/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
WCHC ramping up for community garden season
Next Article
This springtime dessert actually tastes like strawberries
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: May 9, 2024
Scott Arnold
May 09, 24
Lefcourtland: May 9, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
May 09, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Woolwich tax increases are untenable
The Editor
Apr 11, 24
Transit analysis should include emissions
The Editor
Apr 04, 24
School board needs to act ahead of eclipse
The Editor
Apr 04, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Increase in fatalities stresses importance of road safety
The Editor
May 09, 24
Removing smartphones from classrooms the right move
Observer Staff
May 02, 24
Work has changed, but dangers to workers persist
The Editor
Apr 25, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA