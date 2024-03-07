Hot Off the Press
Milder weather raises concerns about an increase in invasive species
Cardiac program looks to cover those without a family doctor
Support group looks to expand work with Ukrainian refugees
Getting down to the business of philanthropy
STEPHANIE ELISE KOEBEL
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Increase in measles a sign of growing vaccine hesitancy
Editorial
Last updated on Mar 07, 24
Posted on Mar 07, 24
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/increase-in-measles-a-sign-of-growing-vaccine-hesitancy/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
South Korea: hyper-competitive and childless
Next Article
STEPHANIE ELISE KOEBEL
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: March 7, 2024
Scott Arnold
Mar 07, 24
Lefcourtland: March 7, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Mar 07, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Getting it straight on rec. complex financing
The Editor
Feb 06, 24
Delays will drive up cost of Peel St. bridge
The Editor
Jan 29, 24
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
The Editor
Jan 09, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Increase in measles a sign of growing vaccine hesitancy
The Editor
Mar 07, 24
Two years on, support for Ukraine remains vital
The Editor
Feb 29, 24
Ottawa’s highway stance at odds with its growth plans
The Editor
Feb 22, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA