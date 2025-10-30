Jacks split pair of weekend games, remain at top of division

The Wellesley Applejacks endured a win and a loss last weekend, despite massively outshooting both opponents.

The team remains top of the division standings after Friday’s 4-2 road victory over the Norwich Merchants and Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 home-ice loss to the Hespeler Shamrocks.

The Jacks, who now have a 9-3 record, dominated both matches, outshooting opponents 38-25 in the first encounter and 39-20 in the second.

But the side struggled to find a breakthrough against Hespeler (6-6-1), which finished the weekend having won four in a row.