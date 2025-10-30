Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Jacks split pair of weekend games, remain at top of division

Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Oct 30, 25

Posted on Oct 30, 25

4 min read

Jacks split pair of weekend games, remain at top of division

The Wellesley Applejacks endured a win and a loss last weekend, despite massively outshooting both opponents.

The team remains top of the division standings after Friday’s 4-2 road victory over the Norwich Merchants and Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 home-ice loss to the Hespeler Shamrocks.

The Jacks, who now have a 9-3 record, dominated both matches, outshooting opponents 38-25 in the first encounter and 39-20 in the second.

But the side struggled to find a breakthrough against Hespeler (6-6-1), which finished the weekend having won four in a row.

Share on

Post In:

SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA