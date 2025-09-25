Latest Southwood subdivision in Elmira unveiled at council session

Rounding out a longstanding development in the south end of Elmira, the fifth phase of the Southwood subdivision would add up to almost 600 new homes to the community.

Schlegel Urban Developments is seeking a zone change for some 46 acres of land fronting on 1065 Listowel Road, with plans discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting of Woolwich council.

The land, currently designated for agricultural use, has long been earmarked for development, in this case the fifth and final portion of the Southwood project. The area is essentially bounded by Arthur Street, Listowel Road, South Parkwood Boulevard and Timber Trail Road to the west.

Proposed park area to be develped in next phase of South Parkwood.

The plan calls for a mix of residential uses, including 77 to 111 single-family homes, 63 to 164 medium-density units (semis and/or townhouses), 51 to 63 street townhouses and three medium- to high-density blocks featuring 136 to 250 townhouses and/or apartment buildings up to five storeys.