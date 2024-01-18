Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Israel vs the ICJ: Is This a Waste of Time?
Shingles are not just a band of blisters
Mental health still goes largely downplayed, especially at work
It’s hip to be square ... or to make squares
Region not immune to increase in auto thefts
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: January 18, 2024
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Jan 18, 24
Posted on Jan 18, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/lefcourtland-january-18-2024/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
A Dummy’s Guide to Skijoring
Next Article
Roger Parsons
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: January 18, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Jan 18, 24
The View From Here: January 18, 2024
Scott Arnold
Jan 18, 24
READ MORE
Letters
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
The Editor
Jan 09, 24
Shopping local is key to keeping a vibrant downtown core
The Editor
Jan 04, 24
Sidewalk snow clearing remains an issue
The Editor
Dec 21, 23
READ MORE
Editorials
Mental health still goes largely downplayed, especially at work
The Editor
Jan 18, 24
AG’s report confirms what critics say about gravel pits
The Editor
Jan 11, 24
Making things better in 2024 starts with better governance
The Editor
Jan 04, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA