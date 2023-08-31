Lions to sell Mums in support of Maui

As relief efforts continue for those impacted by the fire that ripped through Maui earlier this month, the Woolwich Community Lions Club looks to support residents there from a continent away.

On two upcoming dates, September 7 and 14, they will be selling mums for $20 each, with proceeds going to help Hawaii residents in need.

“Our club sells pansies in the spring and then we decided this year to sell mums in the fall. And we were thinking about ‘OK, so where do we want the money to go to?’ And with the devastation in Maui it just made perfect sense to be able to support the [the people] there,” said club president Cheryl Bauman.

The club has sold flowers in the past to support other relief efforts such as when it sold sunflowers shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, raising more than $2,000 in that effort. It was an easy decision about where the club would lend its support this time around, she noted.

“We’re huge supporters of the community. Just with the devastation and the fire that ripped through Maui, the club decided that that was the best place for any of the proceeds from this fundraiser to go to support [people there],” Bauman said.

The sale takes place from 2-7 p.m. on each day. Some 150 mums will be available on September 7, while the club will have 50 for sale a week later. Three colours will be available: yellow, red burgundy and orange red. The club will also be accepting any additional donations. The Woolwich Community Lions can be contacted via their Facebook page.

