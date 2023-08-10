Local group makes foray into Jr. B hockey with Brantford Bandits

Breslau man among new owners of the GOJHL team, with plans to improve the product on and off the ice

For J.P. Boileau, the opportunity to be part-owner of a hockey team was all about just being a part of the ride. The Breslau resident is one of seven new owners of the Brantford Bandits of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Rob McIntosh and Eric Boissonneault lead the group that bought the Bandits in June as majority owners- joined by Boileau and four others as minority owners.

“Eric’s been the one who drives the bus, and I’m really just along to support. Ever since he started talking about it, [it] sounds interesting. I’m happy to support, do what I can to support but I don’t really want to be involved with running a team, which is a lot of work,” said Boileau.

The members of the ownership group know each other through pick-up hockey, where the idea of owning a team started out as a joke.

“We laughed about it. Nothing was really said. So, after everybody went home, I sent an email: I said, ‘If you guys are serious, we should start talking about it’…Then the seven of us stayed at the table and put in an offer, I think it took 24 hours for us to make a decision and make an offer on a team,” Boissonneault said.

After making an offer on another team that was not accepted, they reached out to Bandits owner Darren Dobbelaer, who agreed to sell the team.

As all seven of the group reside in Waterloo Region, they are at a disadvantage of not having connections to things in Brantford such as business and sponsorship opportunities, Boissonneault said. The new owners tried unsuccessfully to move the Junior B team to Kitchener in an attempt to replace the hole that was left when the Dutchmen relocated to Ayr. That move was vetoed by teams in the league’s Midwestern Conference, which includes the Elmira Sugar Kings.

Brantford is also home to the Junior A 99ers of the OJHL and the Bulldogs of the OHL, meaning the Bandits have to work to attract fans.

“It’s a great hockey city. It’s just got a lot of competition, because a lot of teams are vying for the dollar, so it’s a bit of a struggle,” Boileau said.

Their focus is solely on Brantford for now.

“We really don’t want to talk about what happens next year because we’re focused on what we have to do this year. We’ve committed to Brantford. We’d like to stay there, but we’ve got to make it work. The organization’s got to pay for itself – that’s what we struggle with. We’re hoping for the best,” Boileau added.

“The city and the people, they’ve got to show us they want us to stay there. They’ve got to show us that. We’re their team, and if they do that, we’re never going to move because we’re quite happy with the facility and the cooperation we’ve got. Now it’s up to the fans, really,” added Boissonneault.

The new ownership is taking several steps to build a connection with the city and the fans. That includes changing their home game times to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays to allow more families to come to games, being more involved with community activities and adding more in-game entertainment. They also made a trade to bring Brantford native Ethan Ingram back for his final junior season and named him captain.

Boileau and the others inherited a team that has struggled in the last few years. It only won two of the 50 games it played last season and has yet to have a winning season in its entire history as a team. With head coach Gerry Skrypec and GM Todd Hoffman, Boissonneault is confident on the hockey side of things. The Bandits also have four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Krushelnyski as a senior advisor.

“Our goal is not to come into this league as new owners and take the whole thing by storm and win it all. We’re going to develop young players and we’re going to have some fun doing it. The players are going to have some fun doing it and we’ll be competitive in the process. The goal is to bring most of these players back and do it next year, and maybe the year after and then take a cup to Brantford,” Boissonneault said.

As the roster sits right now, Ingram is the sole 20-year-old, and it has two 19-year-olds, meaning there is time to build a competitive roster before the young players age out of the league in a few years.

Along the way, the hope is to help change the culture of hockey and improve the sport’s reputation, which has taken a hit in the last year.

“We’ve written a very strict code of conduct and we’re going to live by it. Not only do you have to be good on the ice to play for us, you have to be a good human being and a good student. And you have to want to be here. I can tell you that there have been some talented hockey players that we have not signed just because we’re concerned about the attitude off the ice,” Boissonneault said.

“We can only help fix it 25 boys at a time for our organization, but we’re going to be sure to do that.”

Boileau added that the focus needs to be on the players and realizing that they are still young.

“They need help right through the process. And we’re not just there to exploit them to be the best team we can on the ice and who cares about anything else? No. We’re concerned about making sure that we’re good community agents. Making sure that it is good for everyone, because we’re new at it, but we’ve got the right attitude going in and we’ll figure it out,” he said.

