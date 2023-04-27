The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday the 24th of April in the Edward Halter Home at 6:30 p.m. COMMITTEE REPORTS; ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY Assistance was given to people researching, Bitschy, Hummel. Roth, Schmuck, Thoman, & Vogt. BIRTHDAY CLUB Nine people rece

The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday the 24th of April in the Edward Halter Home at 6:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS;

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY

Assistance was given to people researching, Bitschy, Hummel. Roth, Schmuck, Thoman, & Vogt.

BIRTHDAY CLUB

Nine people received Birthday Cards during April. There are 84 people on the 80+ Birthday List

CHURCH

There was one death in the parish and one baptism.

FUNDRAISING The committee met during the month and outlined some of their ideas

MEMBERSHIP

There are 283member households in our Society with one member joining as a life-time member.

RESOURCE CENTRE Information has been received on Frank, Alfred & Joseph Rider to be added to the Veterans Book. Continuing to Indexing newspaper clippings on local news and marriages. Work has also beginning on the front flowerbeds, the bell cairn and in front of the Blessed Virgin Mary Grotto.

NEW BUSINESS

The “Open House” schedule for the summer months was passed around for board members to sign up. The hours will remain the same as last year 12 noon until 3 p.m.

Discussion also took place regarding Canada Day preparations with invitations going out to the various local groups and dignitaries

