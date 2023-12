Families gathered for a tree-lighting ceremony and Moonlight Madness Dec. 1 in Elmira, where Wes and Jess Shoup, Mary Dowheniek, Andrew and Emily Minielly, Hattie Shoup, Audrey Palacios, Charlie Minielly, Ellie Shoup, Harry Minielly and Lucy Minielly all got into the holiday spirit. [Leah Gerber]