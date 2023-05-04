Nationals closes out strong ringette season

Three local ringette players are celebrating a very successful season, one that saw them compete at the Canadian Ringette Championships in Regina, Saskatchewan as part of the Waterloo Wildfire U19 team.

Goalie Rachel Bettke was joined by forwards Allie Slade, both from Elmira, and Isabelle Lorentz from St. Clements.

The team finished the season winning 43 of 48 games and went undefeated in league play. They also won three gold medals at the four tournaments in which they participated, taking a silver medal in the provincial championships on March 5.

“They had a really good year. A very good and very talented group of young women, for sure,” said Lisa Lorentz, Isabelle’s mom and assistant coach with the team.

“Waterloo has had some success over the last number of years,” she said.

The team mostly consists of local players, but has some players from other associations who have come to the area for university. At the national tournament, the team won five of its nine games, taking home a consolation silver. All four of their losses were by one goal, Lorentz added.

“It’s the premiere national ringette tournament for the best ringette players and teams in the country. To go there is an amazing accomplishment, and then to be able to compete at that level is definitely a good accomplishment. It was very good competition, that’s for sure,” she said.

All three players started playing the sport together in Woolwich, and moved on to the Wildfire to continue advancing in the sport.

“Both Isabelle and Allie are strong offensive players, and Rachel is an amazing goalie,” Lorentz said, adding that the season was a great way to end their minor sports careers.

“Although it’s not as popular [as hockey], it’s still a really great sport – they say it’s the fastest game on ice, so it is a really great sport to watch, especially at that level,” she said.

In a related matter, Wellesley council this week approved funding of $100 to help St. Clements resident Isabelle Lorentz with the costs incurred for her participation in the Canadian Ringette Championships, which took place in Regina earlier this month.

