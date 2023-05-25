New book commemorates the 150th anniversary of the RCMP

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the National Police Federation this week released a limited-edition coffee table book titled "Why We Serve: Stories of Today's RCMP Members."

The book features 150 short stories directly from Members in communities across Canada on a variety of topics:

Realities of preventing, investigating, and solving real-life crimes across Canada and beyond

Youth empowerment, anti-drug and gang education, and promoting healthy and positive relationships with law enforcement

Mental health impacts from the unique stressors and trauma of policing, including in-depth stories about mental and physical health

On-duty injury and recovery

Specialized training and unique specialized positions within the RCMP (Police Service Dogs, Emergency Response Team, Community Outreach, Police Mental Outreach Teams, etc.)

Community service and local impact through various programs and initiatives

"These are the real stories of our Members, replicated every day thousands of times over, all across and beyond Canada," said Brian Sauvé, president and CEO, National Police Federation. "Their stories provide a unique and too-often overlooked glimpse into the experiences and dedication of the approximately 20,000 members we proudly represent here and internationally."

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents some 20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America.

For more information about the book, see www.whyweservebook.ca.

MAY 17

4:06 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a business on King Street North in Woolwich Township. Through the investigation, police determined that at approximately 3:40 a.m. the suspect(s) break a window at the business and broke the window of a work vehicle. Business property was stolen. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:50 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Erbs Road and Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was stopped on facing east Erbs Road at the intersection for a red light. A tractor trailer travelling east on Erbs Road failed to stop and rear ended the stopped vehicle. There were no reported physical injuries. As a result of the investigation, the truck driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

8:41 AM | Police were notified of a collision that occurred on Maryhill Road in Woolwich Township. The driver of a vehicle was travelling east on Maryhill Road when the drive struck a street sweeping vehicle that was travelling on the right shoulder. There were no physical injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle was charged.

5:31 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in overnight at a business on Union Street in Elmira. Through the investigation, police learned at approximately 2:50 a.m. the suspect(s) broke into an enclosed yard and stole wire from the business. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MAY 18

5:48 PM | Waterloo Regional Police were called to a report of a collision in the area of Snyders Road East and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling north on Sandhills Road at Snyders Road East and proceeded through the intersection. Shortly after, a vehicle travelling west on Snyders Road proceeded through a stop sign and struck the other vehicle. As a result of the investigation, the driver travelling west was charged with ‘failing to stop for a stop sign.’ There were no reported injuries.

