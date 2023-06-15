No easy, short-term solutions as wildfire risks keep growing

The now-lifted burn ban in the townships was applied due to the heightened risks associated with hot and dry weather. As a reminder, the ban came as we had hazy skies, persistent smell of campfire and air-quality warnings to remind us of the hazards of runaway burning.

We’ve been accustomed to reports of forest fires burning over huge swaths of land out west. This year, parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes have seen the forests set ablaze, in many cases at record-breaking levels. We could breathe in the results, though we were of course advised to minimize that activity out of doors, the same advice doled out across parts of the US – the likes of New York and Philadelphia – due to poor quality as prevailing winds pushed the smoke south. In fact, the smoke even made its way to Europe.

Canada is looking at its worst-ever wildfire season on record, with about 8.2 million acres burned so far this year. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.

Temperatures across most of the country are expected to be higher than average this summer, bringing increased risks of more fires.

We’re told that we can expect the situation to get worse in the coming years. Some models show the number of forest fires doubling by the end of the century, for instance.

Leaving aside the health impacts, the financial impacts will also grow. In 2019, the cost of forest fires in Canada was estimated at some $4.25 billion. We can expect that number to leap dramatically this year alone.

While scientists are wary about projecting trends from a single year’s incidents, there is a consensus that climate change is elevating the risk of forest fires. The combination of higher temperatures and dry conditions isn’t to our advantage if reducing forest fires is the goal.

With climate change comes increased warm and dry season temperatures, longer droughts, and increased occurrence of lightning. All of these conditions are ideal for creating an environment primed for forest fires.

Climate change is driving an increase in the risks of forest fires in Canada, with B.C., Alberta, and Ontario particularly vulnerable to forest fires due to drying conditions, impervious surfaces, and lightning activity. Fires are becoming more intense and destructive, leading to increased safety risks and forest damage.

Along with whatever climate-change countermeasures we’re undertaking – to varying degrees of usefulness – Canada is going to need to act on nearer-term steps to reduce the risk of forest fires. That includes implementing preventative measures such as controlled burns to reduce fuel build-up, and regular brush clearing near homes and communities. Also on tap is encouraging the use of prescribed fire and firebreaks in forest management strategies, and the promotion of sustainable land-use practices.

The cost of fighting forest fires, already at more than $1 billion a year on average, is going to go up. That means improving and supporting firefighting resources, including training firefighting personnel, ensuring access to water sources, and creating fire-prevention plans.

Preparation applies right down to the individual level, especially for those of us who enjoy the great outdoors: about half of the forest fires each year in Canada are started by human activities, with the other half caused by lightning. While this region isn’t home to massive stands of trees, summer does bring with it travel to cottage country and other areas where the opposite is true.

In being mindful of the risks, there’s the 30/30/30 rule to consider. If temperatures are above 30 C, wind speed is above 30 km/h and relative humidity is below 30 per cent, conditions are ripe for wildfires. Throw in any extended period of drought and it should be clear the danger has increased.

The conditions behind the raging fires this year aren’t going away in the foreseeable future. We’ll be the ones who’ll have to adapt accordingly.

