Young age is no barrier to the start-up process

Flowboat, a club that aims to help high school student entrepreneurs make their start-up dreams a reality, recently wrapped up its first fully in-person year since before the pandemic. And what a year it was, say organizers.

Flowboat was started in 2017 by two high school students, Atif Mahmud and Adam Martinez, from Conestogo. Adam’s younger brother Charlie is a student at Waterloo Collegiate Institute and the current president of Flowboat.

What sets Flowboat apart is that it is student-run, he said.

“This is a completely youth led organization, it’s youth helping youth. There’s no external people helping out, it’s just high school students helping other high school students solving real problems that they have,” said Martinez.

For an entry fee of $70, students from around the region get access to lectures and speakers and mentors who can help guide them in their start-ups. The group currently meets at the Accelerator Centre in Waterloo.

Sief Atwa is a Grade 11 student at WCI and, with the support of Flowboat, started Syncro, an app which helps users manage their side hustles by tracking things such as financial transactions, communications and other tasks. He got the idea when he struggled to stay on top of his side hustles.

“One of my side hustles is I did some logo design and the other I worked with my brother.… We started that side hustle and had a bunch of trouble with it, and that’s why it went down and same with the local design I do right now for freelancing,” Atwa explained. “I found so much trouble with side hustling during those experiences [so] I put those experiences into Syncro. Thanks to Flowboat, [that] actually helped me get those ideas implemented into an actual company.”

Another WCI student, Gabriel Singaraja, turned more than a decade of piano-playing experience into Ardito, software that transcribes music audio into sheet music.

“I know a lot of people, they sort of play music by ear, but they don’t know anything about actually writing down sheet music because it actually takes years to learn. You need very technical knowledge in order to transcribe music accurately so that it can be read. So we wanted to make something to bridge over that gap and lower the barrier of entry for people who want to start composing music,” he said.

Among the highlights for Flowboat this year were the seven teams that pitched their ideas at the National Diamond Challenge Competition, three of which were named award winners. One team also competed at an international pitching competition in Delaware. Several Flowboat members also attended the National Science Fair in Edmonton, and the group held their year-end pitching event at Communitech on May 27.

Flowboat also received a $1,000 grant from the Waterloo Region Youth Creativity Fund. That community support was a huge part of what the club did this year, said financial administrator Bryant Raun.

“We had a lot of sponsors that provided us with our location, and money for helping us run our entire organization. [The region] also provided us with a lot of good resources to help make Flowboat better than before,” he said.

“We just had a bunch of private sponsors that chip in with their own money, and I think it goes to show how important not just having a good group of youth coming together, but also being able to get support from adults who are invested in making sure that the youth of our region are successful and like learning new things and trying to innovate,” Ruan added.

Vice president Vishnu Sharma said that after a year in which they had a record number of members, the group is looking to expand next year and help even more students achieve their start-up goals.

“We don’t want to just help out Waterloo students. Our end goal is to help everyone, all high school students really bring their ideas and turn them into reality. That’s our main goal for high school students to really come together and really develop on their ideas and really come together as a community and build upon what they’re thinking and connect their ideas and really brainstorm what they want to do,” he said.

After seeing interest from other students in Flowboat at the science fair, Martinez has big dreams for what the club can become. He wants to develop a standard curriculum for Flowboat that can be used across Canada.

“You got to think this all started in Woolwich in this little town in Conestogo, Ontario. And it’s really now expanded to Waterloo but [also] to people all across the country. We can actually expand across Canada. This Canadian high school start-up incubator run by high school students in purely organically youth. That’s what we really want to see, especially out of our years of high school,” he said.

Some 50 students from across Waterloo Region participated in Flowboat this year. [Submitted]

; ; ;