Official closing of Twin Oaks in Maryhill

Ralph Link holding his mother’s picture, Evelyn Link. Elrone Bowman holding a frame picture of the original building which had been the former School Sisters of Notre Dame convent and Andrea Vandenburg holding her Dad and Mother’s picture – Ernest and Evelyn Link

On Saturday June 17th was a sad day as many former volunteers, friends and staff met to say goodbye to the closing of Twin Oaks Nursing Home in Maryhill. They will officially be closing on Friday June 30th.

Twin Oaks Nursing Home has a long history in Maryhill. The original site was a convent built in 1904 which consisted of a nine room two-storey yellow brick home for the School Sisters of Notre Dame who taught next door at St. Boniface School.

In 1967 when the School Sisters left Maryhill the building was sold to Mrs. Lederman and Mrs. Harbach who turned it into a Nursing Home Government regulations required many changes, so it was subsequently sold to Ernest and Evelyn Link in 1971. It was the dream of Evelyn Link who was a nurse to own her own Nursing home.

Their purpose of the nursing home was to provide the community and surrounding area with a place where the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of its residents could be met in a safe and caring environment.

In 1987 the original building was torn down and a new building was constructed to provide a safer and more functional environment for both residents and staff. Capacity was increased from twenty-one to thirty-one beds and an addition of a new visitors’ lounge and office space was completed in 2002. On July 30th the end has come.

; ;