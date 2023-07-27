Offseason has seen some big changes in Sugar Kings management group

Following their second-round playoff exit in six games to the KW Siskins, the Elmira Sugar Kings have had a busy offseason with several changes to its leadership team and coaching staff.

After interim coach Scott McMillian stepped down, former assistant coach Corey Prang took over the role, a move that had been coming for a while. Other changes include Tim Priamo being named director of hockey operations, taking over for Joe Armlinger, and Laurie Wittie being named team president after Rob Waters vacated the role.

In addition, Becky Brubacher and Kevin Detweiler were named vice-presidents, while Kim Detweiler was appointed as the secretary and treasurer.

With so many departures that were mainly due to personal reasons, the organization has a slightly different focus, Wittie said

“We want to continue to plan for the future. We’re very focused on the community. I would say that, although we do have some people who are new in their role, we have a number of board members and volunteers that have long-term service with this organization,” she explained.

However, the club also wants to continue to build on what the team has built over the last 52 years.

Laurie Wittie was named a team president of the Elmira Sugar Kings.

“We want to maintain tradition, but also really focus on attracting a new, young fan base. Elmira is a community that’s growing, and we have a number of people that moved to this community who may not know that we have a junior hockey club in Elmira. That’s definitely an opportunity,” Wittie added.

Priamo comes to the team after eight seasons working a minor hockey development role, which makes him a good fit for the team as the GOJHL is getting younger and seeing an increase in the number of 16- and 17 year-old players, Wittie said.

“That’s a huge opportunity for Tim to bring his skill set in to develop these players.”

For Praimo, it was an opportunity to take a position with a team with which he has already built a relationship.

“I’ve worked with a lot of players who came through the Sugar Kings program – current Sugar Kings, players who have been a part of the Sugar Kings in the past. I’ve developed a little bit of a relationship with the hockey staff there in terms of them being able to lean on me for opinions on players guidance, insight; I connected them to players sometimes,” Priamo said.

It is also a better fit for him personally and for his family.

“Being at the rink and running a hockey program on a nightly basis like I would have been coaching a minor hockey team can put a lot of strain on family life. So the opportunity to be able to do a little bit more of that type of work, stay involved in the game, not having to be in the rink and driving a group on day-to-day was appealing to me at this point in my life.

“But I love working with players. I love helping them develop and get to the next level. This is an opportunity to do that just in a new way,” he added.

While he acknowledged the many personal changes, Priamo is confident of the team’s ability to build on the legacy the previous group left behind.

‘We thank those people for their contributions to the organization. They’ve served the organization and this community and spent a lot of time on that and in the past years, for varying degrees and varying lengths of time. We’re extremely thankful for that,” he said

For now, the general manager role remains vacant and it is likely to stay that way for a while, Priamo said.

“There are lots of priorities right now. While I’ve been in the role for about three weeks, there are a lot of things that need to get done before the season commences. That’s not necessarily one that we need to take care of before the season,” he explained.

In preparation for next season, the Kings will play host to the GOJHL showcase September 22-24. The event will feature all 23 teams playing two games apiece. The team also has several special-event games planned, including fan appreciation night in November and an 11 a.m. school day game September 22, with a giveaway of tickets to the kids for another game.

“That’s going to be the big focus or the major shift: we want to really work hard to attract the families and the community,” Wittie said.

