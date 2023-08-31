Opening up a dojo is becoming a family tradition

Having found the right space in Elmira, Tamara Yates looks to provide an outlet for karate training

After growing up in the world of karate, a local woman is looking to pass on her knowledge to residents at her new dojo in Elmira, Promar Karate.

Both of Tamara Yates’ parents were martial artists and ran their own dojos, and she herself has been a teacher since her teenage years. After moving to Floradale two years ago she realized that Elmira would be a great place for a dojo of her own.

Dealing with the challenge of finding a suitable space – 10 Church St. W. – she eventually took the plunge.

“It’s a growing community. It just was really hard to find a place to rent – that was a problem,” Yates said of the opportunity in Elmira. “We’re finally here – this has been great.”

Starting the new dojo presents a unique opportunity, as all the students will be new to the sport, says Yates, a 4th dan black belt.

“That’s really interesting. It also means that the group gets really high focus. Then in the next year, I’ll probably start with having separate classes for this year’s students and then the new students. So white belts versus yellow belts,” she explained.

While each martial art is different in their belt system, karate does a half belt system starting with white all the way to black. It can take anywhere from five to 10 years to achieve a black belt depending on the dedication level, Yates said.

Yates offers classes to different age groups, starting with ages 3 to 4 and all the way up to teens and adults.

Karate in real life is a lot different than how it is portrayed in movies, Yates said.

“It used to have a reputation people would be like, ‘Oh, you’re going to learn how to hit things.’ And it’s like, [yes] you are going to learn how to hit things, but we focus a lot on things like building strength and muscle memory and teaching a lot of self-defense. Then there’s the traditional side, where I’d say self-defense is crucial, but you’re going to learn katas, empty-hand forms, that help train the body and [keep] the mind calm, meditate,” she explained.

“Karate, and other martial arts like judo, taekwondo and kung fu, focus on building self-control and de-escalation techniques.…Many kids thrive in a martial arts program, and rather than increasing aggressiveness, parents will find that their children develop focus and improve their emotional regulation skills.”

While the classes will have sparring, she describes it as a karate version of tag for the kids. Each class is adapted to the age level with the youngest group being focused on basic movements and listening skills.

“When they are 3 or 4, they learn some of the strikes and some of the kicks, but a lot of what they’re learning is those skills that they need to know, helping to develop coordination, balance. They work on things like jumping and rolling and listening and following directions,” she said.

The dojo will be offering three self-defense classes for free on September 9. At 10:30 a.m., there will be Rise Above Bullying for ages 5 and up. An all-gender class for teens and adults will start at 12:30 p.m. and a class specifically for girls (aged 10 and up) and women will start at 1:30 p.m.

Yates calls what she teaches to kids about how to deal with bullies as the three Ts adopted from jujutsu: Talk, Tell, and Touch.

“If somebody was trying to bug you at school or something, we would talk to them. We would then tell a grownup or a teacher, and then if someone’s trying to hurt us, we might learn how to push them away, so that we can run. We try to save any sort of self-defense, any karate that we do, we save it for our last resort,” she said.

For more information, see www.promarkarate.ca.

