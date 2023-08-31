Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Our twist on chicken salad

By Observer Staff

A lime vinaigrette acts as the “mayonnaise.”

Tired of routine? We have a new recipe for you! Great for a weekend lunch, a weeknight dinner or even a working lunch, this spin on chicken salad is sure to tickle your taste buds. We combined tangy buttermilk, mashed avocado, and a lime vinaigrette to switch up the traditional chicken salad recipe.

Chicken-Avocado Salad Sandwiches

Serves 4

  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, and chopped coarse
  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, meat shredded into bite-size pieces (3 cups)
  • 8 slices hearty white sandwich bread, toasted
  • 1 head Bibb lettuce (8 ounces), leaves separated
  • 2 tomatoes, cored and sliced thin
  1. Combine buttermilk, lime juice, oil, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add avocado and mash into dressing with a fork. Stir in chicken until fully combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Place heaping 1/2 cup chicken salad on each of 4 bread slices. Divide and arrange lettuce and tomatoes over chicken salad, then top with remaining bread slices. Serve.
Food
