Plans call for a permanent library in Breslau

The basement level of the Breslau Community Centre is slated to become the home of a permanent library in the village. The Region of Waterloo plans to open the facility in February, subject to approval from its library committee next week.

The community centre has been home to library services since 2011, gradually expanding the offerings since that time.

If the plan is approved, the lower level will be transformed to house a 2,700-square-foot library space featuring a permanent collection of books.

The library is a good fit for the underutilized basement space, acting director of recreation Thomas van der Hoff told councillors meeting Tuesday night.

The region’s library committee meets August 15 to discuss the plan, which has been recommended by Region of Waterloo Library staff, he said.

As with other libraries in the townships, the region will fund the operations, while ownership of the space remains in municipal hands.

If everything goes as expected, renovations to the building will begin immediately, with completion scheduled for year’s end. The library would open to the public on February 14. It would be open 16 hours per week.

There would be minimal financial impact to the township, said van der Hoff, noting the space is currently generating no revenue.

Earlier this summer, the region solicited public input on plans for the library, with 66 people completing an online survey. Some 90 per cent of respondents were in favour of expanded library services at the community centre.

When asked what resources, tools, events or programs they would love to see offered at a new library branch in Breslau (in addition to books), the top answers included children’s programming and resources, events and activities, and 3D printing and other technology resources.

The facility currently hosts a pop-up library on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the main-floor Empire Room. Both structural issues – stacks of books being heavy – and demand for space on the main level meant a permanent library would have to go downstairs.

While the space is smaller than would be ideal – a medium-sized branch of 5,000 to 10,000 square feet would be in keeping with the population – a permanent library would build on the existing services, said van der Hoff.

“Steadily increasing population, membership, and use of the Breslau library indicates that the services in Breslau should be similar to that of other similarly sized communities, such as Baden in the Township of Wilmot,” he wrote in a report to council.

Baden, with a population of 5,178, has a regional library with 1,455 members. Breslau, population 5,053, currently has 122 members, indicating there’s room to grow, he noted.

“That number is obviously much smaller than Baden because Baden has a larger, standalone facility. Eventually we’ll get there. This is just showing the potential that’s there, that we should be able to realize in Breslau.

The idea was supported unanimously by councillors.

“I’m really happy to see the library moving forward, because I’ve had a number of people commenting that they really want to see a full library at the south end of the township,” said Coun. Bonnie Bryant.

