Police seeking Paris man in connection to assault in Wellesley

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to search for a suspect, 50-year-old David Sherk of Paris, in connection with the assault of a woman in Wellesley Township.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road for reports of a man attempting to force a woman into his car.

Police reported that a woman was approached by an unknown male at her residence. The male assaulted the female and brandished a knife towards her. Local bystanders observed the incident and intervened. The man left the scene prior to police arrival.

There were no reports of any physical injuries.

The vehicle was located by police, who said in a release they believed the male suspect fled by foot into a wooded area, police said in a release.

WRPS’ Emergency Response Unit, K9, Remote Piloted Vehicle, patrol, and Ontario Provincial Police attended the area to search for the suspect.

Due to concerns for public safety, a hold and secure order was issued for the area.

Sherk is currently wanted on charges of kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sherk is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

AUGUST 7

3:59 AM | Waterloo Regional police received a report of property damage to a vehicle in a parking lot on Benjamin Road near St. Jacobs. Unknown suspects in a black Audi sedan with unknown plate entered the parking lot of a hotel. Hotel staff contacted police to report a suspicious vehicle in the lot. One occupant exited the Audi and smashed the rear window of a Chevrolet Tahoe. Police arrived as the Audi left a neighbouring empty parking lot at a high rate of speed and onto the eastbound expressway towards Waterloo. Police believe the suspects in the Audi were attempting to steal the Tahoe.

7:18 PM | An unknown suspect stole a bicycle while it was left unlocked in a horse shed of a business parking lot on Arthur Street South in Elmira. The stolen bike is described as a NORCO A3 29 grey-and-white mountain bike. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 8

7:50 AM | Waterloo Regional Police charged a male suspect after locating a stolen vehicle in Woolwich Township using automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology. An officer on patrol in the area of Arthur Street South received an ALPR alert for a stolen motor vehicle. Further investigation confirmed that the vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue, had been reported stolen. As the officer followed the Nissan, the vehicle headed west on Highway 7/8, stopping at a gas station on Snyder’s Road in Wilmot Township. When the officer approached the car, the driver attempted to flee at a low rate of speed, driving over a grass median and a sidewalk. The vehicle was then boxed in by several other police cruisers that had attended the area and the driver was placed under arrest. As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old man was charged with ‘possession of stolen property over $5,000’ and ‘flight from a peace officer.’ The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

2:45 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer stopped the driver of a blue motorcycle on St. David St. North, Centre Wellington. As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old of Kitchener man was charged with ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘operation while impaired - blood concentration 80 plus,’ ‘flight from peace officer’ and ‘operation while prohibited.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Guelph on August 23.

8:15 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a black Acura and a motorcycle on Queen Street at the Highway 7/8 eastbound on-ramp. Through investigation, officers determined that the Acura turned left into the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old Cambridge man, was transported to a local hospital with minor physical injuries. The driver of the Acura, a 16-year-old Wilmot Township woman, did not sustain any physical injuries and was charged with ‘turn – not in safety’ under the Highway Traffic Act. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8856. To provide anonymous information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

AUGUST 10

11:45 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on St. Andrew Street East, Fergus. As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old of Kitchener man was charged with ‘operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs,’ ‘operation while impaired - blood concentration 80 plus’ and ‘dangerous operation.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Guelph on August 20.

