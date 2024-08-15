Franklin, Garth

Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2024, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 70.

Beloved husband of 50 years to Ellen (nee Wilkie). Cherished father of Ian (Jennifer) and Liam (Cassie). Loving grandpa of Hayden. Dear brother of Joan Lackner and uncle to Tracey.

Garth was an avid musician and loved playing music in several bands and jamming with family and friends. He also loved hunting and fishing in his younger years. He was passionate about politics and volunteered on many election campaigns. Since retirement he and Ellen enjoyed traveling.

As per Garth’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for Garth’s memorial.

; ; ;