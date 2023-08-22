The Fire Trucks are back home

In the beginning of November last year the Maryhill Fire Department building was taken down and after the dust settled the footings were installed beginning the start of the new Fire Department building. In the mean time a local farm housed the fire trucks. When they were needed the volunteer fire fighters would meet in the church parking lot where they were picked up by the trucks and on to where they were needed.

Local residents watched in anticipation as they watched the building go up and now we can say we have our Maryhill Fire Department back and a beautiful building it is.

