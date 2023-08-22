Frey, Betty

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus at the age of 78 years. Dear sister of Allan and Dorothy Frey of Drayton, sister-in-law of Willard Frey of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their extended families. Predeceased by her parents Christian and Rebecca (Martin) Frey, sister Esther (Mrs. Willard) Frey (2023), and a great nephew. Visitation took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 3-5:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 in the funeral home chapel followed by burial and public service at Montrose Mennonite Meeting House. The family wishes to thank Betty’s friends and relatives for the many deeds of kindness done on her behalf.

