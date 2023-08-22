Martin, Jason

Passed away tragically as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the age of 46. Beloved husband of Jennifer (nee Edmond). Proud and devoted father of Samantha. Loving son of Lynne and the late Claude Martin, and son-in-law of Joyce and John Edmond. Dear brother of Jerry (Lori) and the late Bryan (1984). Brother-in-law of Jeff and James. Loving uncle of Hayden, Nicolas, Ella, Brynn and Jayce. Sadly missed by his good friend and business partner Luke, and Ken who was like a brother to him. Outside of his work with Martin Excavating, Jason was passionate about snowmobiling and spending time at the cottage on his sea-doo. He was a fan of the Kitchener Rangers and enjoyed attending their games. Jason was an outgoing guy, who was loved by all. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A public Celebration of Jason’s Life will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at the Elmira Lions Hall (40 South St. West). Memories of Jason will be shared at 2:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to Jumpstart or the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jason’s memorial.

