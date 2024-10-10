Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Lanark Heights LTC in his 86th year. Zenas was married for 63 years to the love of his life, Eleanor (née Good). Loving father of Brent Buehler (Sue Dale), Roger (Barb) Buehler, and Cheryl Buehler (Ted Read). Active and involved grandpa to Tamara Burt (Mitch), Kyle Buehler, Evan Buehler (Shailyn), Mason Buehler (Hannah), Owen Read, Aaron Buehler, and Carmen Read. Proud great-grandfather to Grayson, Nicholas, Brody and Pacey Burt. Will be missed by sister, Emma Dundon, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Sarah (Brubacher) Buehler, and sisters Lena Kress and Naomi Buehler. Zenas had a long career in the forestry industry managing sawmills, most recently as the General Manager of Edgewood Lumber. He was an avid sportsman, playing hockey and baseball in his younger years and staying active gardening, biking and square dancing with Eleanor. He was also a man of faith, and a longtime, active member of Floradale Mennonite Church. Eleanor and Zenas travelled extensively, including many service trips. He was a social man with a wonderful sense of humour, who loved to talk to everyone – old friends and new. Most of all, Zenas will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to Eleanor and his family, who will miss him dearly. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale with a reception to follow. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on Zenas’ tribute page of the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or MCC would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.

