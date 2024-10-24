Golding, Bertram Harold

Bert Golding born May 21, 1955 packed his bags for his final Goldwall Adventure to “The Great Gig in the Sky”. He transitioned on the morning of Monday, October 21, 2024 to be with the love of his life, Trish Golding (2019). Bert leaves behind his favourite son Brado and daughter-in-law Shelby Cornwall. Survived by his brother-in-law Shawn Dahmer and brothers-in-life Rick Wagner and Kevin Stortz. He will be greatly missed by his nieces Mary and Laura, nephew Michael, and cousins John, Bill and Noreen. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Velina Golding. A large hole will be felt by his enormous group of friends who shared his deep love of music. Bert held a soft spot for his PSW Jacob and was grateful to his vast army of caregivers. Growing up in Toronto, Bert won awards as a speed skater, a sport his father fostered in him on their many trips to the rink. Bert eventually moved to Elmira where he would meet the force that was Patricia, from there they started a family, planted roots and collected countless friends and memories. Bert loved history, trains, antiquing, crime shows, live music and baseball. Bert never saw a hat or jacket he didn’t like and wasn’t shy about expanding his wardrobe. Bert also had an eye for photography and enjoyed experimenting with his camera. Bert’s happy place was among family and friends, sampling a robust craft beer while spinning the latest vinyl he curated for his extensive collection. He was a bluesman who twice got to make the legendary trek to the Crossroads in Mississippi. He will be incredibly missed, so turn up your favourite tune and raise a glass to Bert. A Celebration of Life to take place at a future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s Cardiac Care or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;