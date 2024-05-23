Hot Off the Press
Still no answers from Metrolinx as Breslau church deals with water issues
The sound of country set to fill the air again
JANTZI, Lyle Jame
He’s been takin’ care of business for 50 years
Wilmot land grab indicative of polices of growth over people
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
The View From Here: May 23, 2024
View From Here
Last updated on May 23, 24
Posted on May 23, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/the-view-from-here-15/
Post In:
View From Here
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
A clear indication Trudeau is failing the transparency test
Next Article
Small assassination attempt in Slovakia; not many hurt
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: May 23, 2024
Scott Arnold
May 23, 24
Lefcourtland: May 23, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
May 23, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Woolwich tax increases are untenable
The Editor
Apr 11, 24
Transit analysis should include emissions
The Editor
Apr 04, 24
School board needs to act ahead of eclipse
The Editor
Apr 04, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Wilmot land grab indicative of polices of growth over people
The Editor
May 23, 24
Press freedom increasingly in peril, with truth under attack
The Editor
May 16, 24
Increase in fatalities stresses importance of road safety
The Editor
May 09, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA