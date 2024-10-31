Hot Off the Press
FREY, Tobias
Hanley, Allen Melvin Joseph
Craig, John
St. Clements family finds lots of support after fire destroys home
Humanist event is just the thing for Elmira’s Doug Thomas
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Gwynne Dyer
Tit for tat for tit for tat...
Gwynne Dyer
Last updated on Oct 31, 24
Posted on Oct 31, 24
3 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/tit-for-tat-for-tit-for-tat/
Post In:
Gwynne Dyer
Columns
Steve Kannon
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Steve Kannon
Jun 27, 24
Opposition grows to region’s secretive land grab
Steve Kannon
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Tit for tat for tit for tat...
Gwynne Dyer
Oct 31, 24
Exploring gaps in the US election
Gwynne Dyer
Oct 24, 24
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Pessimism seeping into trust for food and farmers
Owen Roberts
Oct 31, 24
Anxiety, depression affects women farmers differently
Owen Roberts
Oct 17, 24
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Doggedly determined to get to the point
Steve Galea
Oct 31, 24
A new take on circular thinking
Steve Galea
Oct 24, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA