Township to begin decommissioning Wellesley arena

With the new recreation complex set to be open in October, the current Wellesley arena is being prepared for decommissioning.

The switch to the new facility is timely given that the current arena would require expensive repairs in order to see action again in the fall, director of recreation Danny Roth told councillors meeting this week.

Putting ice in the arena one more time would require substantial repairs to the refrigeration system in order to meet standards set by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, he explained.

Most pressingly, a pair of valves would have to be replaced by the end of the month. Also required are repairs to some of the brine headers, a new brine tank, re-charging the system, as well as an oil change on one compressor and an inspection of the other compressor.

Even if ice is put in, there could still be yet more repairs that would only be known once the system is started. The total cost of the repairs would range from $21,000 to $101,000.

“By starting this decommission process, we can tell TSSA that we’re not going to replace these valves and the refrigeration company can start the process,” Roth said.

While Coun. Derek Brick suggested keeping the system as is in case construction of the new complex takes longer than expected, Roth noted the ice at the new rec. centre is set to be available for use on October 15, which is only one week later than normal.

“I support not putting the money in now, but just not taking it to the word decommissioning. I think what worries me is that we don’t start ripping everything out and we have something come up for something changing the schedule,” said Brick. “I understand that we can’t with the TSSA, they have a deadline that we have to meet, but not taking it further until we know a better schedule on what the next steps are.”

Council ultimately approved the decommissioning and will develop a schedule for the four groups that use the arena – Twin Centre Hericanes, Twin Centre Stars, Wellesley Skating Club, and the Wellesley Applejacks – to begin their seasons at the arena in St. Clements.

