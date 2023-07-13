Wellesley looking at video cameras after vandalism incidents

Wellesley staff are looking at the logistics of putting video cameras at the community centre and the splash pad after repeated incidents of vandalism in the township.

Among the most serious was a June 4 incident in which a fire was set in the outdoor public washroom.

Damage to the washroom was extensive, Waterloo Regional Police reported. In an email to The Observer this week, police said the investigation is ongoing.

According to director of recreation Danny Roth, while the fire did not reach the centre itself there was smoke damage throughout the entire building. The initial cleanup took a little over a week, but a strong smell of smoke persists in one of the washrooms.

Roth said he is hopeful that odour will be removed sometime in the next week.

The initial quote from the insurance company was between $70,000 and $80,000, but the final tally remains up in the air, Roth said.

“That was the initial cost that was given to us the day after the fire. We have not seen the overall cost yet from the insurance company,” he said, noting he was unable to provide much further detail given the ongoing investigation.

“If it would have got to the ceiling, it could have been a totally different outcome,” he said of the fire. “The fire department did an excellent job on their response time that evening.”

While there has not been damage to the splash pad structure itself, there have now been four separate incidents involving damage to the first aid kit, which is required to operate the pad.

“In the morning it becomes problematic to be able to open it up without securing another one and it’s just there’s a cost to it every time that’s been happening,” said Roth.

Although the replacement cost is only about $50 to $100, the most recent replacement was more difficult as there was a backorder on the kit.

Police are also still investigating the damage to the first aid kits.

While there are two cameras currently at the community centre, they do not cover the area of the washroom. Although the township is looking at options for additional cameras “there are budgetary consequences to everything right now,” Roth said.

The township is currently working with regional police to investigate camera options for the general area of the splash pad, however any use of cameras at either location would need to be approved by council given the budgetary requirements.

