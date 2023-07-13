It’s all about basketball at Woolwich Bulldogs’ summer camp

The Woolwich Bulldogs basketball house league for kids was so successful in its first year, there was a lot of demand for a day camp over the summer, and director Cassey Brubacher obliged.

The camp for kids ages 9 to 14, will run from July 17 to 21 at Elmira District Secondary School, from 9a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

Brubacher is getting excited.

“It’s hard to believe it’s only a week away and just doing the final touches, but I’ve been preparing for it since March.”

Brubacher is a full-time IT professional, but took it upon herself last year to restart the local basketball house league, once known as the Woolwich Cougars, now renamed to the Woolwich Bulldogs. Brubacher used to coach for the Cougars.

Brubacher said parents kept asking about the possibility of a day camp this summer.

“There’s this need for this in the community,” she said. “ I have about 21 kids that are signed up for it, so should be a pretty good turnout.”

Brubacher will be joined by Jess Reichard, a high school teacher and basketball coach who played high school and rep basketball with Brubacher, as well as Cal Crawford who helps with the house league during the school year, Brubacher’s partner Kate, and nephew Evan to put on the camp.

During the week, the kids will be working on their individual skills such as ball handling, passing, shooting, footwork, individual time with coaches, three-on-three, and five-on-five games. There will also be competitions, as well as awards, prizes and swag given out, Brubacher says. There will also be snacks and water throughout, and a pizza lunch on Friday provided.

Kids will need to bring indoor shoes, a basketball, their Woolwich Bulldogs jersey and lunch each day except for Friday.

Brubacher said she feels that a local, accessible basketball house league, and opportunities for kids to grow their skills are important for the community. The house league ran on Saturdays from January to May this year, and Brubacher facilitated the coaching for 75 kids in the program. She will start the league up again in September, and is working with the township to expand the program to Breslau. She’s also offering private driveway sessions, which she says have turned out to be popular.

“It’s just really about bringing basketball into the community. And my goal is to always try to keep a reduced cost compared to the city programs and I think we’ve sort of hit those goals, and parents seem to be appreciating that,” she said.

Brubacher is thankful for the community’s support. “It really means a lot, even just community events that we’ve been invited to – Woolwich Pride, Canada Day. There’s a number of people that come out and support us there, and a number of people that support our program for basketball in the community. That’s just greatly appreciated.”

For more information on the camp, visit www.woolwichbulldogs.ca.

